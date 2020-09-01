Bailard Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 2,428.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, CEO Linden R. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of BKH opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

