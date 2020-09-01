Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 203,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

