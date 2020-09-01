Bailard Inc. Invests $267,000 in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 83.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

LTC stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

