Bailard Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 854,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.98.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

