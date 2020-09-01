B. Riley Comments on American Software, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Software in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 6.61%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMSWA. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $480.79 million, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.57. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,029,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Software by 1,737.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 374,982 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after buying an additional 234,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Software by 2,177.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 222,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock valued at $987,619. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

