AXPR (AXPR) Price Down 3.3% This Week

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One AXPR token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $22,882.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00041389 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.54 or 0.05957728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00019480 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00036947 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,954,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,954,001 tokens. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling AXPR

AXPR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.