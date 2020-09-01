Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

