AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.88.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,196.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,178.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,069.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

