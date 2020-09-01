Autodesk, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autodesk in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $245.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $254.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.39.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

