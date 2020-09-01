Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 160.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATNX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Athenex stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 71,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.91. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. Research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after buying an additional 1,237,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 89,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

