AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of AstraZeneca worth $98,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after buying an additional 2,163,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,783,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,926 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,266,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. 40,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

