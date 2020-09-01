AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) versus MediciNova (NYSE:MNOV) Head-To-Head Review

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AstraZeneca and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 4 2 5 0 2.09 MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

AstraZeneca currently has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. MediciNova has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.92%. Given MediciNova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MediciNova is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AstraZeneca and MediciNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $24.38 billion 6.03 $1.34 billion $1.75 32.00 MediciNova N/A N/A -$12.94 million N/A N/A

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than MediciNova.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 8.36% 37.72% 8.60% MediciNova N/A -15.71% -14.86%

Risk and Volatility

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of MediciNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats MediciNova on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Fasenra, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, Symbicort Turbuhaler, and Tudorza Pressair for respiratory diseases; Fluenz FluMist/Tetra Quadrivalen and Synagis3 for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, and Vimovo for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

