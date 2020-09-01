Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura increased their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $222.90 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $276,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $366,128.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,716.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,160 shares of company stock worth $18,033,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 346,303 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $58,841,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

