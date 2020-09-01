Arcblock 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.14 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and $20.14 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, LBank, DragonEX, BitMart and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

