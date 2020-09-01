Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will post sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Aptinyx posted sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $1.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%.

APTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.31 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 7,228.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

