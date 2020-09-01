Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded at Sidoti

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,726,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after buying an additional 369,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,051,000 after buying an additional 212,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after buying an additional 172,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

