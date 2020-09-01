Anton Villars Schutz Sells 990,232 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Anton Villars Schutz sold 990,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $10,644,994.00.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

