Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Anthem worth $66,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,740,000 after buying an additional 813,642 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Anthem by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,560,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,515. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.37. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

