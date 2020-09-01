Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Anaplan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $61.25 on Monday. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares in the company, valued at $36,254,101.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after acquiring an additional 508,181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after buying an additional 246,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

