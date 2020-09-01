Analyzing Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Montage Resources (OTCMKTS:MR)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Montage Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Montage Resources -8.49% 2.74% 1.39%

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montage Resources has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Montage Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Montage Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Montage Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 7.08 -$27.31 million N/A N/A Montage Resources $634.44 million 0.29 $31.76 million $2.29 2.25

Montage Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Victory Oilfield Tech and Montage Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Montage Resources 0 7 2 0 2.22

Montage Resources has a consensus price target of $6.97, suggesting a potential upside of 35.01%. Given Montage Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montage Resources is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

Montage Resources beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

