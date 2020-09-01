Analyzing Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

This table compares Carter Bank and Trust and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bank and Trust N/A N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 13.56% 6.14% 0.73%

This table compares Carter Bank and Trust and Bryn Mawr Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bank and Trust $169.01 million 1.10 $11.90 million N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 1.96 $59.20 million $3.10 8.75

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bank and Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Carter Bank and Trust has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Carter Bank and Trust and Bryn Mawr Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bank and Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

Carter Bank and Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. Given Carter Bank and Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bank and Trust is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Carter Bank and Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Carter Bank and Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated drafts for various accounts. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 105 branches. Carter Bank & Trust is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.