Analyzing Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) & Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58% Corteva 3.68% 4.67% 2.70%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corteva 1 10 12 0 2.48

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.72%. Corteva has a consensus target price of $30.53, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Corteva.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Corteva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 28.53 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.93 Corteva $13.85 billion 1.54 -$959.00 million $1.43 19.97

Arcadia Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corteva. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corteva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corteva beats Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

