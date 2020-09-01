Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $140.86

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,487 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,794. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

