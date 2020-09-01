Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) PT at C$38.33

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.33.

NPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$7,461,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at C$7,462,135.38.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$36.53 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

