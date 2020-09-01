Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price at $63.75

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.