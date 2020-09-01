Analysts Set Expectations for GrowGeneration Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRWG. Benchmark assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a P/E ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.90.

In other GrowGeneration news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $295,365.00. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,207 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $6,156,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

