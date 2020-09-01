Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,391,000 after acquiring an additional 185,974 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after acquiring an additional 817,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

