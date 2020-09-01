Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.04. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 31.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd purchased 1,454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $7,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 889,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

