Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Fabrinet posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after acquiring an additional 458,448 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 180,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

