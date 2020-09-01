Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Shares Gap Down to $1.27

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.22. Amplify Energy shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 6,881 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 80,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $162,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 198,324 shares of company stock valued at $355,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,290,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

