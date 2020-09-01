AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 446.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

