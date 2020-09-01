Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 57.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

