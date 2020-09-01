American Software, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for American Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get American Software alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

AMSWA stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $480.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,029,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1,737.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 374,982 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 2,177.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 222,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 183,574 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,823 shares of company stock valued at $987,619 over the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.