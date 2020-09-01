American International Group Inc. Sells 23,937 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. UBS Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

