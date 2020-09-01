American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,250 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. 674,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

