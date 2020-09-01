American International Group Inc. Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total transaction of $420,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $43,754,825. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.06. 357,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

