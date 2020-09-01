American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.07. 2,516,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

