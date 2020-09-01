American International Group Inc. Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. 2,894,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,465. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

