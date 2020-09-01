American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,845,000 after acquiring an additional 829,748 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 6,156,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

