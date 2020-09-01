American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Essential Utilities worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,869 shares of company stock worth $1,198,559 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WTRG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 869,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

