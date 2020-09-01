American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 100,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 242,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. 2,976,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,747. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

