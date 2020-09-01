American International Group Inc. Buys 2,716 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after buying an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after buying an additional 1,187,789 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,704,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.71. 1,136,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.25. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.