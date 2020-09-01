American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives $12.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 267,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 67,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

