AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in CBRE Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

