AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.