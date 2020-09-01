AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

