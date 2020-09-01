AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,137 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.19. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

