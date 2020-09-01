AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $292.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.01. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

