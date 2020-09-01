AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

