AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 27,500 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 62.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the software’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,794 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of ALTR opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 60,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 244,207 shares of company stock worth $9,689,691 over the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

